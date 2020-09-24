https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/russian-agent-dossier-christopher-steele-john-durham/2020/09/24/id/988733

The primary sub-source of Christopher Steele’s opposition research dossier had been investigated by the FBI from 2009-2011 for suspected contact with Russian intelligence officials, according to Attorney General William Barr.

“It’s stunning to be told that the single individual who provided information to Christopher Steele for the Russian dossier used by the FBI on four occasions to obtain a warrant on Carter Page, an American citizen, was a suspected Russian agent years before the preparation of the dossier,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wrote in a statement Thursday, responding to the revelation.

“The now famous email Susan Rice sent to herself on Inauguration Day where she states that President Obama said that everything has to be done ‘by the book’ has become highly suspect. If this investigation is ‘by the book,’ then the book we’re using is the Kremlin playbook,” Graham’s statement added.

The revelations were written by AG Barr in a letter to Graham, who was requesting an update to Congress:

“In connection with your committee’s investigation of these matters and ongoing hearings, you have been asking us to accelerate this process and to provide any additional information relating to the reliability of the work of Christopher Steele and the so-called ‘Steele dossier,’ as long as its release would not compromise U.S. Attorney John Durham’s ongoing criminal investigation. “A footnote in the Inspector General’s report contains information, which up till now has been classified and redacted, bearing on the reliability of the Steele dossier. The FBI has declassified the relevant portion of the footnote, number 334, which states that ‘the Primary Sub-source was the subject of an FBI counterintelligence investigation from 2009 to 2011 that assessed his or her contacts with suspected Russian intelligence officers.'”

Durham is investigating the origins of the FBI’s probe into Russian meddling and potential contacts with the Trump campaign in 2016. The special prosecutor “informed me that the disclosure of the information will not interfere with his criminal investigation,” Barr wrote.

Barr has also informed Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe of “certain classified information in possession of the intelligence community” which “bears upon the FBI’s knowledge of the reliability of the dossier.”

