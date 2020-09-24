https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/anarchist-agent-holly-zoller-behind-u-haul-brought-to-louisville-riot/
Holly Zeller, founder of the Louisville Bail Project…
UHAUL RENTED OUT BY HOLLY ZOLLER, FOUNDER OF THE BAIL PROJECT IN LOUISVILLE KENTUCKY https://t.co/WIgcKCyfEC
— intelwave 🌲 (@inteldotwav) September 23, 2020
So her bf/husband Sean Liter might be there too. pic.twitter.com/F785TItCEp
— darstar (@_xoxoxoxoxxoxo_) September 23, 2020
While the BLM crowd was marching in Louisville, a U Haul truck pulled up with shields and supplies for the group to use. pic.twitter.com/VestCPdyTk
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020
Unloading the riot shields from the Uhaul #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/F9KqzRB5lM
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020