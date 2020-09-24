https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/24/and-monkeys-might-fly-outta-my-butt-sam-steins-condescending-explanation-for-biden-calling-it-a-lid-again-does-not-fly-like-at-all/

People.

Sam Stein knows why Joe Biden called it a lid … again … for something like the 10th time in just this month.

And it’s not because it’s half-price day on tapioca pudding at Sam’s Club.

He thinks he’s doing debate prep.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Stop laughing.

Ok, laugh.

People. Biden is doing debate prep. That’s why he’s calling lids. It’s not that complicated. — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 24, 2020

Sam. Dude. C’mon, ain’t nobody buyin’ that.

IOW, he’s utterly incapable of doing debate prep while campaigning, like every other presidential candidate has done. Got it. Thanks for admitting Biden is simply not capable of handling the pressures of the office. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) September 24, 2020

Sam, has he been doing debate prep all summer??? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) September 24, 2020

Debate prep? lol…OK — Big Ed (@Falconeddie1) September 24, 2020

Think how prepared he’ll be. — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) September 24, 2020

Debate prep for nine full days of the entire month of September? pic.twitter.com/tlbSXzDPBQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 24, 2020

Sorry, NINE days.

We quite honestly lost track.

what Temp does Joe like his bath water set Sam? — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) September 24, 2020

I don’t blame Sam. He’s just doing his job. He’ll be well rewarded if the Democrats win. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 24, 2020

There’s no way you really believe that… — Z (@WarEagleZ74) September 24, 2020

Not even Joe believes that.

Granted, Joe would have to understand what Sam is writing about in the first place, but still.

***

Related:

OUTRAGEOUS! Richard Grenell puts Gayle King on BLAST for conveniently leaving KEY point out of her ‘peaceful protest’ report

Joy Reid gets WAY more than she asks for with ‘genuine question’ about harassing Trumpists after ‘national nightmare ends’

‘But yeah, let’s keep taking these people seriously.’ Matt Walsh’s ‘BLM Narrative vs. Reality’ thread an eye-opening must-read

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

