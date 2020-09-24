https://noqreport.com/2020/09/24/as-blm-struggles-to-paint-their-idols-as-saints-rowan-sweeneys-heinous-murder-goes-unreported/

Mainstream media is garbage. Let’s get that out of the way from the start. They call domestic terrorists “peaceful protesters” while skipping over the tarnished pasts of the Black Lives Matter idols whose deaths caused all the turmoil. If they’re not covering for Antifa or pretending like people like George Floyd and Jacob Blake are saints, they’re incessantly attacking President Trump and Republicans.

Don’t get me wrong. By no means am I suggesting that Floyd or Breonna Taylor deserved to die based on their associations with criminal activities. Their deaths were tragic and avoidable. But people are murdered every day who do not get anywhere near the degree of coverage that the BLM heroes get. At times, it’s even worse than just not giving as much coverage as it should. In the case of Rowan Sweeney, his murder is getting ZERO coverage for one inconvenient reason. His death does not match the prescribed narrative that mainstream media is allowed to discuss.

Rowan Sweeney was a four-year-old Caucasian boy who died in his mother’s arms after being shot by a Black man. The suspect, 24-year-old Kimonie Bryant pictured above, turned himself in after killing Sweeney and injuring four adults. According to PJ Media:

The father of the deceased 4-year-old child spoke at a press conference prior to the suspect turning himself in.

“Rowan was the sweetest boy,” he said. “’Rowan was the best. He is so young. He didn’t deserve any of this… buddy, I’m so sorry for you, buddy. I love you.”

“Just be a man,” David Sweeney said as he held a photo of his son. “You took my son from me. He was my baby boy. You took him because you’re sick.”

“You took my son from me…you can live with that for the rest of your life,” he said before the name of the suspect was announced.

Authorities believe Bryant gained entry to the home via the front door and started shooting in the living room prior to fleeing on foot, Fox News reported.

One of the male victims was hit with two shots in the back of the head while another was struck two times in the back.

As our EIC noted, mainstream media refuses to say Rowan Sweeney’s name.

Rowan Sweeney is not being covered by anyone in mainstream media. There will be no rioting over his tragic death. Unlike those who #BLM riots for, Rowan Sweeney was innocent. Too few are willing to #SayHisName as a result. h/t @CarmineSabia https://t.co/GbQbo4qlkI — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) September 24, 2020

Rowan Sweeney was tragically taken from this world, but mainstream media refuses to say his name. He was a 4-year-old Caucasian boy murdered by a Black man. That makes his story verboten to the propaganda pushers of America.

