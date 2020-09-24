https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/NORTHAM-POL-SPORTS-US/2020/09/24/id/988681

Demonstrators in several U.S. cities took to the streets after a Kentucky grand jury chose not to file murder charges Wednesday against any of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. Two cops in Taylor’s home town of Louisville were shot after they were called to an area downtown where a crowd had assembled.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that one of the officers shot was treated for a gunshot wound to the hip and has been released from the hospital. The other officer is in stable condition with a wound to the abdomen, Fischer said. The FBI is seeking photos and videos related to the shooting. Police say they’ve made 127 arrests in the city since the announcement, the Associated Press reported.

The Department of Justice announced Thursday that more than 300 people in 29 states and the Washington, D.C., are facing federal charges for crimes committed during demonstrations since the end of May. Some of the charges include attempted murder, arson, damaging federal property and unlawful possession of a destructive device.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Thursday she is not aware of any conversations between President Donald Trump and Taylor’s family, but added that “our hearts go out to her family.” Asked what Trump’s message is to them, McEnany said what happened to her was a “horrible tragedy” and that “our hearts are also with” the two officers who were shot Wednesday during protests in Louisville.

Protests and the police response to them continues to help shape the U.S. presidential campaign, with Trump touting himself as the law-and-order candidate. The issue will come up in the first presidential debate on Sept. 29.

Among other key developments:

Atlanta police deployed chemical agents on a crowd after some tried to climb on top of a SWAT vehicle, the Associated Press reported. Protesters on Wednesday night were struck by cars in Denver and in Buffalo, New York, news outlets reported.

In Denver, a man who drove into a crowd of protesters has not been cited or criminally charged as the investigation is ongoing, Denver police said, according to a local paper.

​Protesters have been calling for murder charges since Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed in March, and had made her the center of the #SayHerName campaign highlighting police brutality against women. Ben Crump, a lawyer for Taylor’s family, called the outcome of the investigation into her death “outrageous and offensive.”

The grand jury told a state judge that it had charged Brett Hankison, one of three officers involved in the incident, with wanton endangerment for shooting 10 times into Taylor’s apartment. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, said the two uncharged officers were justified in their use of force.

Hillary Clinton, the Democrats’ 2016 presidential nominee, joined Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in calling for Cameron to make the grand jury’s evidence public.

