A group of rioters attacked multiple police officers with Molotov Cocktails Wednesday night as the city erupted in violence following a Louisville Grand Jury’s decision to not charge three police officers with murder in the shooting-death of Breonna Taylor.

Watch: A rioter at the BLM-antifa Portland riot throws a large Molotov cocktail at @PortlandPolice. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/mRGCAbFOQe — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 24, 2020

Two police officers were shot in Louisville, Kentucky Wednesday night after hundreds of protesters took the streets following a Grand Jury’s decision to not charge any members of law enforcement in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor back in March.

Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to @GovAndyBeshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020

“Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help,” posted the President on Twitter.

“Our hearts go out to the two @LMPD officers who were shot. Please pray for them and their families, & pray for our city, and all who are in pain today. For anyone who is still out, please go home tonight. Violence doesn’t get us closer to a fair, just and equitable city,” added the Mayor of Louisville.

Our hearts go out to the two @LMPD officers who were shot. Please pray for them and their families, & pray for our city, and all who are in pain today. For anyone who is still out, please go home tonight. Violence doesn’t get us closer to a fair, just and equitable city. pic.twitter.com/fDTZkjIROj — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 24, 2020

Both officers are in stable condition.

