After many weeks of the Democrats (with gleeful assistance from the media) promoting mail-in voting, in part because they claimed in-person voting could be too dangerous because of COVID-19, the Dems are starting to shift their recommendation:

And what could be one of the reasons for that?

Ya don’t say! The Dems seem to be sensing some measure of “backfire” on the horizon.

Imagine how much more successful the Democrats might be if they could avoid falling into their own traps.

They don’t always exactly think things through because the narrative-du-jour takes precedent over any potential consequences down the road.

LOL.

