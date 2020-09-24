https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/24/barack-obama-wants-you-to-text-him-and-tell-him-how-youre-doing-and-its-definitely-not-a-scam-to-harvest-phone-numbers/

It’s a difficult time to be an American. We need a hug, y’all!

This isn’t quite that hug, but it’s about as close as you can get to one:

Dad wants to talk to you!

And we’re sure he’d answer you right away with a heartfelt, personal message.

For what it’s worth, if you want legitimate texts from a legitimate source, you can’t do better than this:

BRB texting Iowahawk right now.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...