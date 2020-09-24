https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/24/barack-obama-wants-you-to-text-him-and-tell-him-how-youre-doing-and-its-definitely-not-a-scam-to-harvest-phone-numbers/

It’s a difficult time to be an American. We need a hug, y’all!

This isn’t quite that hug, but it’s about as close as you can get to one:

All right, let’s try something new. If you’re in the United States, send me a text at 773-365-9687 — I want to hear how you’re doing, what’s on your mind, and how you’re planning on voting this year. I’ll be in touch from time to time to share what’s on my mind, too. pic.twitter.com/NX91bSqbtG — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 23, 2020

Dad wants to talk to you!

Did I text him immediately? Yes, I did. https://t.co/EbNoikvhQI — Nicole Hollis (@BeautyTechy) September 23, 2020

Fun fact: Obama is now in my contact list? https://t.co/omAhjV6fS2 — Just Kayla. Nothing ░𝓯𝓪𝓷𝓬𝔂 ░ (@kayla_cooney) September 23, 2020

I would just tell you, thank you for being such a genuinely good human being. We miss you….(A lot) right now. https://t.co/XylVOmuM77 — Kaero C. 🌊 (@Kaeroisa) September 23, 2020

And we’re sure he’d answer you right away with a heartfelt, personal message.

If you REALLY think this is Obama and not a scam to bank phone numbers… You shouldn’t be allowed to vote https://t.co/54g7t8i5Ey — Hotep WithIt (@HotepWithit) September 24, 2020

This is BS data collecting… Obama won’t read a single one of these texts. And people are dumb enough to fall for this nonsense? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 24, 2020

For what it’s worth, if you want legitimate texts from a legitimate source, you can’t do better than this:

the main thing on my mind is worry that your new car warranty is expiring soon. Text back to 312-555-0349 for details on DaveCo affordable extended warranty planshttps://t.co/OG1kg6ZX5X — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 24, 2020

I’ll be in touch from time to time to share other valuable offers on DaveCo vinyl siding and loan consolidation services — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 24, 2020

BRB texting Iowahawk right now.

