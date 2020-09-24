https://illicitinfo.com/eric/biden-goin-into-hidin-until-next-weeks-debate-h4p/

[Opinion] If there is one common criticism of the Hillary Clinton campaign for President it was that the candidate did not spend enough time on the campaign trail. Especially when it came to the crucial ‘Rust Belt’ states. Don’t look now, but new reports suggests Biden is making the same exact mistake. Or, should I say, continuing to make the same mistakes that HRC did …

You are already skipped a crap load of your scheduled events this month, called off work 9 times and now will stay home letting your wife do the campaigning?

With only 40 crucial campaigning days until the election, the left’s hope for defeating President Trump, the 77-year-old Joe Biden, started off Thursday morning by calling a lid (shutting down press for the day), again!

This is the second time Biden’s campaign has called a lid before 10 AM this week and the 9th time this month!

Biden is reportedly busy prepping for next week’s debate, and boy does he need it. The question is will he be able to retain any of the prep in his mind for recall during the debate?

Unlike most people, Joe can’t multi-task, as he has trouble with just a task at hand.

“Biden has nothing scheduled until the debate, is using all this time to prepare” – Fox News host Sandra Smith reported Thursday.

President Trump again pointed out that Sleepy Joe just doesn’t have it.

Sleepy Joe Biden just closed down his campaign for the day (Again). Wants to rest! He is a very LOW ENERGY INDIVIDUAL, and our Country cannot make it in these exciting, but complex and competitive times, with a Low Energy President !!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020

Via Gateway Pundit

Joe Biden’s wife Jill will hit the campaign trail today, Friday, this weekend, and Monday to stump for her feeble husband.