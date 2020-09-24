https://illicitinfo.com/eric/biden-goin-into-hidin-until-next-weeks-debate-h4p/[Opinion] If there is one common criticism of the Hillary Clinton campaign for President it was that the candidate did not spend enough time on the campaign trail. Especially when it came to the crucial ‘Rust Belt’ states. Don’t look now, but new reports suggests Biden is making the same exact mistake. Or, should I say, continuing to make the same mistakes that HRC did …
You are already skipped a crap load of your scheduled events this month, called off work 9 times and now will stay home letting your wife do the campaigning?
With only 40 crucial campaigning days until the election, the left’s hope for defeating President Trump, the 77-year-old Joe Biden, started off Thursday morning by calling a lid (shutting down press for the day), again!
This is the second time Biden’s campaign has called a lid before 10 AM this week and the 9th time this month!
Biden is reportedly busy prepping for next week’s debate, and boy does he need it. The question is will he be able to retain any of the prep in his mind for recall during the debate?
Unlike most people, Joe can’t multi-task, as he has trouble with just a task at hand.
“Biden has nothing scheduled until the debate, is using all this time to prepare” – Fox News host Sandra Smith reported Thursday.
President Trump again pointed out that Sleepy Joe just doesn’t have it.
Sleepy Joe Biden just closed down his campaign for the day (Again). Wants to rest! He is a very LOW ENERGY INDIVIDUAL, and our Country cannot make it in these exciting, but complex and competitive times, with a Low Energy President !!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020
Joe Biden’s wife Jill will hit the campaign trail today, Friday, this weekend, and Monday to stump for her feeble husband.
Jill Biden is literally campaigning harder than her own husband is.
Jill Biden’s schedule is as follows:
-Jill Biden will be in Richmond, Virginia Thursday afternoon as early voting is underway.
-Jill Biden will be in Maine on Friday, September 25.
-Jill Biden will head over to Omaha on Saturday with Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff
-Jill Biden will be visiting Wisconsin on Monday, however no details were made available.
Meanwhile President Trump held massive rallies in Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania this week.
Thank you Jacksonville, Florida. See you all TONIGHT! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/thHRd9UwXv
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020
President Trump has a jam-packed schedule today.
Trump started the morning off by making a stop at the Supreme Court to pay respects to Ginsburg.
The President is then heading to North Carolina to deliver a speech on health care then he will hop on down to Jacksonville, Florida for a huge campaign rally.
Is the apthy deomstrated by the Biden team two-fold?
Joe must be hidden so as to not misspeak and conflict with the billion-plus dollars of ads and promotional events running to help sell a fictional Biden to the shutdown population?
Or two, they have in place a plane to steal FL, NC, PA, WI & MI via voter fraud, ballot harvesting and convicted felons with voting rights just restored?
I believe so and I implore the GOP to have plans in place to catch the fraud, or the US could end up like CA in 2018.
On election night in 18, the GOP won every congressional seat in the county. BUT over the next several weeks, mystery ballots kept coming in and they ALL Lost!
If this happens starting November 3rd, and the left are not caught, it is feasible for President Trump to have won but then have to fight to stay in the White House while the massive litigation is underway.
An easy solution, MASSIVE GOP turn out providing enough cushion as to absorb the non caught fraud.
We will know what option took place in only 40 days.