https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bloomberg-campaign-florida-bondi/2020/09/24/id/988579

Progressive activists backing Joe Biden in Florida are making a last-minute push to get back in front of voters in the battleground state where President Donald Trump’s campaign has been active on the ground since June.

The move comes as the Miami Herald reported that the Biden activists are becoming increasingly worried about the lack of face-to-face contact with voters.

“We’ve been all over this state,” Trump campaign adviser Pam Bondi said during a Wednesday interview on the Fox News show “America’s Newsroom.” “Joe Biden has no ground game in Florida. We have the best ground game in the country.”

A Washington Post-ABC News poll showed Trump was favored by 51% of likely voters in the state, compared to 47% who supported Biden.

The poll revealed Biden led Trump 48% to 47% among registered voters.

Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, has pledged to spend $100 million in the state to help Biden win.

The Herald noted that nearly two dozen groups have pitched Bloomberg on a unified get-out-the-vote plan revolving around person-to-person interaction. But many say they have not heard back.

“There’s a lot of anxiety among smart people who do this for a living and understand what it takes to win the state of Florida,” said one unnamed Democrat political strategist. “In an election where it’s close, that matters. [Trump’s campaign] is doing it and we’re not.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

