https://babylonbee.com/news/some-suspect-biden-is-using-a-teleprompter-when-his-answer-to-a-question-was-a-teleprompter-error-message/
Biden: ‘It’s Ridiculous To Say I Use A Teleprompter And Your PC Ran Into A Problem And Needs To Restart’
WILMINGTON, DE—There have been some suggestions that presidential candidate Joe Biden has been using a teleprompter when he’s supposed to be spontaneously answering questions. The campaign has vigorously denied this, but the charge has resurfaced because of an unusual answer Biden gave recently at a video townhall.
When Biden was asked about whether or not he uses a teleprompter, he answered, “It’s ridiculous to say I use a teleprompter and your pc ran into a problem and needs to restart. We’re just collecting some error info, and then we’ll restart for you.” Biden then softened his tone a bit. “C’mon, man. Initiating TeleMatic boot sequence. Beginning demo mode. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.”
A number of Republicans seized on this, saying it sounded like Biden was reading verbatim a teleprompter error message, further evidence Biden was using a teleprompter for rehearsed answers. The Biden campaign has again denied this and says they have a reasonable explanation which they hope to formulate in the next day or two.
President Trump, though, has said he will never use a teleprompter and will continue to immediately tweet or say whatever comes into his head.
