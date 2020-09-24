http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jzgQ48N2P8c/

Donald Trump Jr. was campaigning for President Donald Trump on Thursday in New Hampshire when one man in a group of Biden supporters pulled down his pants to moon Don Jr. and those gathered to hear him speak.

Don Jr. posted a video of the incident on Twitter.

“Here are the Biden-Harris supporters “protesting” me in NH today,” he tweeted. “A real group of winners Team Biden brought out today!”

Here are the Biden-Harris supporters “protesting” me in NH today. A real group of winners Team Biden brought out today! https://t.co/zawXGHNkFp pic.twitter.com/YmeXWprJeL — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 24, 2020

“Donald Trump Jr., addressing a crowd in North Conway, New Hampshire, is competing against a group of protesters holding Biden-Harris signs and chanting, “LOCK HIM UP!” another user tweeted.

WMUR in New Hampshire reported on the Don Jr. campaign swing in the state, which included an event at the Lobster Trap Restaurant in North Conway and another event later in the day at the White Birch Armory, hosted by the city’s Republican Committee:

The younger Trump follows Vice President Mike Pence, who held a rally in Gilford on Tuesday, as well as brother Eric Trump; Pence’s nephew, John Pence; and in official visits, First Lady Melania Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Not to mention that the president himself rallied supporters in Londonderry on Aug. 28. The lineup of high-profile Trump supporters continues next week, when, as we reported Wednesday night, former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley arrives for what’s expected to be multiple stops, including fundraisers for Republican 1st District U.S. House candidate Matt Mowers and the Committee to Elect House Republicans.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

