Jennifer Pritzker, a billionaire who donated to President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden on Trump’s refusal to commit to peaceful transfer of power: ‘What country are we in?’ Romney: ‘Unthinkable and unacceptable’ to not commit to peaceful transition of power Two Louisville police officers shot amid Breonna Taylor grand jury protests MORE in 2016, made a $2,000 donation to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden on Trump’s refusal to commit to peaceful transfer of power: ‘What country are we in?’ Democratic groups using Bloomberg money to launch M in Spanish language ads in Florida Harris faces pivotal moment with Supreme Court battle MORE in August.

The donation pales in comparison to the $250,000 she donated to Trump in 2016, though it underscores Biden’s effort to court supporters from the other side of the aisle.

Jennifer Pritzker, whose cousin is Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), is an heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune.

In a July 2017 opinion piece in the Chicago Sun-Times, Pritzker said Trump’s decision to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military “hurts our armed forces and shows a callous disregard for the rights of American citizens.”

Pritzker is a retired Army lieutenant colonel and the world’s only known transgender billionaire.

“Being a transgender woman, I had to hide who I was during my time in service,” Pritzker said at the time. “This can be a monumental task. Waking up every day and pretending to be something you’re not is extremely difficult and mentally exhausting.”

“I was hopeful, after Obama’s announcement, that future service men and women would not have to walk this same path,” she added.

In a January 2019 opinion piece in The Washington Post, Pritzker wrote that she “hoped the Republican Party would reform from within and end its assault on the LGBTQ community.”

“When the GOP asks me to deliver six- or seven-figure contributions for the 2020 elections, my first response will be: Why should I contribute to my own destruction?” Pritzker wrote.

Pritzker also donated $27,000 to the Libertarian National Committee last month and donated $1,000 to a PAC affiliated with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – GOP closes ranks to fill SCOTUS vacancy by November Buttigieg stands in as Pence for Harris’s debate practice Hillicon Valley: FBI, DHS warn that foreign hackers will likely spread disinformation around election results | Social media platforms put muscle into National Voter Registration Day | Trump to meet with Republican state officials on tech liability shield MORE while he was still in the Democratic primary.

She has also financially supported moderate Republicans in tight Senate races this cycle, such as Sens. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerCook Political Report shifts Colorado Senate race toward Democrat Overnight Health Care: US coronavirus deaths hit 200,000 | Ginsburg’s death puts future of ObamaCare at risk | Federal panel delays vote on initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution The Hill’s Campaign Report: GOP set to ask SCOTUS to limit mail-in voting MORE (Colo.), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsClub for Growth to spend million in ads for Trump Supreme Court nominee Maryland’s GOP governor says Republicans shouldn’t rush SCOTUS vote before election The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – GOP closes ranks to fill SCOTUS vacancy by November MORE (Maine) and Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisThe Hill’s Campaign Report: GOP set to ask SCOTUS to limit mail-in voting OVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA head questions connection of climate change to natural disasters | Pebble Mine executives eye future expansion in recorded conversations | EPA questions science linking widely used pesticide to brain damage in children Liberal super PAC launches ads targeting vulnerable GOP senators over SCOTUS fight MORE (N.C.)

