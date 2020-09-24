https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/blm-antifa-thug-arrested-charged-attempted-murder-hurling-mother-molotovs-portland-police/

On Wednesday night antifa-BLM mob set off the Mother-of-All-Molotov Bombs in downtown Portland.

The rioters threw what appeared to be a massive Molotov Cocktail or firebomb at police, just hours after two officers were shot during the riot in Louisville.

BLM-Antifa has been rioting in Portland for over 100 straight days.

The radical left has destroyed downtown Portland and what is not destroyed is boarded up.

Rioters in Portland just threw a Molotov cocktail at police. Wow pic.twitter.com/gT1nKVSFFX — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸😈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) September 24, 2020

TRENDING: OUTRAGEOUS! Ohio State University President Sends Ignorant Text Message to Students Following Breonna Taylor Decision — And a Crazy-Ass Video!

Following the bombing Portland Police arrested 23-year-old Joseph Robert Sipe.

The young antifa activist was charged with 1st-degree attempted murder, 1st-degree arson and other felonies.

He will not be leaving prison anytime soon.

The Portland Antifa-BLM mob is trying to kill police.

And the liberal media completely ignores this!

The mainstream media is lying to you.

Via Andy Ngo.

Breaking: Joseph Robert Sipe, 23, was arrested at the Portland #antifa riot where firebombs were used. He’s charged w/1st-degree attempted murder, 1st-degree arson & other felonies. There is a federal hold on him, so he can’t be quickly released. #BLM https://t.co/m7BIoxRd65 pic.twitter.com/2NAGK0LD86 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 24, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

