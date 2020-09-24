https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bloody-mugshot-sex-offender-suffers-beatdown-after-peeping-on-teen-girls-inside-cracker-barrel-bathroom/

A group of angry fathers in South Carolina tackled and detained a convicted sex offender after he was caught peeping on a young girl. The incident took place Sunday morning at a Duncan area Cracker Barrel, where 53-year-old Douglas Lane of Charlotte was caught peeking under a bathroom stall by his 15-year-old victim.

The girl, who was in town for a softball tournament, ran to tell her dad, who got a female Cracker Barrel employee to get Lane to exit the bathroom. “I’ll never forget the way they looked after… They were traumatized,” a witness described Lane’s victim and other girls who were in the bathroom at the time.

The girl’s father confronted the man at the bathroom entrance.

“The guy came running, sprinting out the front door with a very bloody nose,” described a witness.

At that point, a group of fathers pursued Lane, tackling and restraining him in the parking lot until cops arrived. Duncan Police Chief Carl Long said Lane was arrested and charged with voyeurism, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to WSPA, Lane has been charged for peeping at least eight times prior to this incident including crimes where at least two of his previous victims were ages 8 and 9.

According to government records, Lane has been a registered sex offender in North Carolina since 2004.