https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-biden-caught-third-time-teleprompter-will-media-allowed-events-acknowledge-disaster/

We knew it and now have evidence from several campaign events showing Joe Biden is using a teleprompter to read his responses to questions asked by the corrupt media.

September 12, 2020

On September 12th we reported for the first time evidence of Biden using a teleprompter. While Biden was holding up to the camera a large framed photograph of himself with his two sons, Hunter and Beau, when they were in college, a reflection of the monitor could be seen. In the upper left as seen in the reflection is the feed from Biden, lower right is Cordon, lower left is hard to see but the upper right shows type-written words in green and blue.

A video clip was posted that went viral and caught the attention of Republicans and others:

Check out the teleprompter in the reflection. Biden blatantly read from a script for most of the interview with James Corden. I bet his handlers weren’t too happy with him going off script. He probably got reprimanded. pic.twitter.com/BPK2FGB8cz — Michael Moore (@mbracemoore) September 12, 2020

September 21, 2020

Joe Biden spoke in Duluth, Minnesota to a handful of campaign videographers and approved press. The entire event was staged with Biden reading from his teleprompter and we found proof of that as well.



The entire crowd was either media and Biden handlers. He could have done it from his basement.

Biden’s rally in Duluth Mn on September 18th. Under 50 people which includes media and Secret Service. The Media does not want you to see this. Please Retweet!! pic.twitter.com/9wuZ3Chaad — Greg Allen (@gregallen92) September 21, 2020

Unfortunately for Joe Biden, a picture of Biden’s teleprompter was leaked from the event:

Biden’s HUGE teleprompter at Duluth Minnesota rally on September 18. Under 50 people showed up. The media does not want you to see this. Please retweet!! pic.twitter.com/fA9rbiop7B — Greg Allen (@gregallen92) September 21, 2020

Of course there were chairs set up for reporters who listened in on the event but were not allowed to ask random questions:

September 24, 2020

And now we have evidence from a third event of Biden using a teleprompter.

People were wondering what Biden meant in an interview recently where Biden says “I lost that line”. We now have proof that Biden had a TV camera right in front of him for this interview as well.

From the picture above Biden clearly has a TV next to himself. He misses a line and lets us know it. The guy is a mess.

The real question is whether there is anyone attending his events who will stand up, be honest and call out this fraud for what it is? What a clown show.





