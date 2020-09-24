https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-police-identify-larynzo-johnson-shooter-two-police-officers-black-lives-matter-riots-louisville-video/
Earlier tonight a Black Lives Matter protester attempted to assissinate Louisville Police Officers.
Two police officers were injured.
The suspect was arrested.
And now there are video and photos of the shooter.
Possible Shooter In Louisville? #LouisvilleProtests pic.twitter.com/jP4LokNdMP
— DKRecords (@RealDKRecords) September 24, 2020
He was wearing a Sugarhill hoodie.
In this photo the shooter is standing up behind the man on the ground.
Michelle Malkin posted the video.
The cop shooter was hiding behind fellow BLM protesters when he fired at police.
Hi @reuters beclowned clowns – here’s slow-mo video of the alleged shooter whose shots “rang out” & struck at least 2 officers. REWRITE!https://t.co/TDc5CR0zl8
— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) September 24, 2020
UPDATE— On Thursday morning Louisville Police identified Larynzo Johnson as the shooter.
Via FOX and Friends.
