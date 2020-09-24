https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-prime-sub-source-for-anti-trump-dossier-was-likely-russian-agent-deemed-possible-threat-to-national-security-report-says

Newly declassified documents in U.S. Attorney John Durham’s criminal investigation into the origins of the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign reveal that the primary subsource for the anti-Trump Steele dossier was deemed a potential “threat to national security” over their ties to Russian intelligence officials.

The Senate Judiciary Committee highlighted the following key takeaways from the declassified documents [emphasis original]:

The Crossfire Hurricane team knew in December 2016 that Christopher Steele’s Primary Sub-source was an individual who the FBI had indicated in 2009 “could be a threat to national security.”

In May 2009, Steele’s source reportedly attempted to recruit two individuals connected to an influential foreign policy advisor connected to President Obama, offering that if the two individuals “‘did get a job in the government and had access to classified information’ and wanted ‘to make a little extra money,’ [Steele’s source] knew some people to whom they could speak . ”

. FBI databases revealed Steele’s source “had contact in 2006 with the Russian Embassy and known Russian intelligence officers, [including contacting a known Russian intelligence officer] ‘so the documents can be placed in tomorrow’s diplomatic pouch.’ ”

” One individual interviewed by the FBI noted that “the Primary Sub-source persistently asked about the interviewee’s knowledge of a particular military vessel.”

Significantly, the “record documenting the closing of the investigation [of the Primary Sub-source] stated that consideration would be given to re-opening the investigation in the event that the Primary Sub-source returned to the United States.”

Chairman @LindseyGrahamSC released a letter from AG Barr and a declassified summary from the FBI that indicate Steele’s Primary Sub-source was a likely Russian agent and had previously been the subject of an FBI counterintelligence investigation. https://t.co/m1oMAS5wa1 pic.twitter.com/JYozBm03DC — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) September 24, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

