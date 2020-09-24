https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-republican-voter-registration-surges-florida-beating-democrats-41/

Republican voter registration is surging in Florida narrowing a historical Democratic advantage in the swing state ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

100 Percent Fed Up – In August, Republicans added a GOP record of about 58,000 new voters, Politico reported, or 41 percent more than new Democrats in Florida. Polls suggest that Trump dramatically increased his support among Florida Latinos as he denounces Latin American socialism.

“Florida looking good!” Trump tweeted Thursday morning after the story published:

Florida looking good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020

Trump will host a rally in Jacksonville, Florida, on Thursday night before spending the night at his Trump National Doral Miami resort.

Trump’s Florida campaign director Susie Wiles told Politico, “We’ve turned our focus to voter registration in a more meaningful way than before. Everyone said you can’t do it — get the gap between Republicans and Democrats to such a small number. Well, you can do it.”

Republicans attribute the GOP success at voter registration to a door-knocking operation as Biden supporters avoid in-person contacts due to the pandemic.

The Trump campaign is utilizing a door-knocking strategy in other swing states, hoping to out-hustle Biden, who routinely calls an early-morning “lid” for the press, meaning no live events are expected, as Trump addresses multiple large rallies each week.

Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee said this month they made contact with 100 million voters through door knocking and phone banking.

Meanwhile, billionaire Michael Bloomberg has reportedly raised more than $16 million in an effort to help convicted felons in Florida register to vote.

Democrats making big play for felons vote in Florida. Law says voting rights restored only after prison time served, fines paid. Now Bloomberg paying fines for felons–blacks, Hispanics only–to allow voting. From WP: https://t.co/JAVfzoZyZc https://t.co/PViosFpvLX pic.twitter.com/pi6IdDinJb — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 22, 2020

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition estimated Bloomberg’s fundraising push has already paid off monetary obligations for 32,000 felons, Axios reported.

Bloomberg, who has committed at least $100 million to elect Biden in the state, raised the money from individuals and foundations over the past week, his advisers said. He saw the donations as a more cost-effective way of adding votes to the Democratic column than investing money to persuade voters who already have the right to vote, a Bloomberg memo said.

