The shooting of two police officers in Louisville yesterday highlighted a night of violence that spread through many Democrat-led cities across the nation. Riots were rampant in Louisville, Austin, Portland, Seattle, and the other usual suspects following an announcement of “light” charges against one of the officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor.

According to The Blaze, a suspect is in custody:

The interim chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department said that a suspect was in custody after the shooting of two officers during the violent protests over the death of Breonna Taylor.

Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder said in a short media briefing on Wednesday evening that the two officers were in stable condition, and that one was undergoing surgery.

Schroeder said that police were responding at about 8:30 p.m. to a call of shots being fired at the corner of First and Broadway streets when more shots rang out and two police were struck.

Those police were taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Many took to social media with concerns about why the riots were allowed to get so out of hand. Law enforcement at every level has known there would be protests and likely riots for over two days when Louisville announced they would be releasing the results of the grand jury investigation of the officers involved in the shooting. As our EIC noted yesterday, the riots were definitely going to happen and had very little to do with Breonna Taylor herself.

There were attacks on law enforcement reported in multiple cities, including Seattle and Portland. According to Tayler Hansen and Andy Ngo:

Police Officers are now getting hit with Molotov Cocktails pic.twitter.com/wNfNf4X1UE — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) September 24, 2020

Seattle: Antifa rioters beat a cop on the head who is knocked to the ground. #SeattleRiots #antifa #BLM https://t.co/OVyqe4LsRf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 24, 2020

But the violence was not just isolated to attacks on law enforcement. Many independent journalists reported attacks, including Savanah Hernandez, a journalist based out of Austin who has gone to several hotspots since the Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots began in the spring. She was hit in the head and had her phone stolen.

Prior to the video starting someone had just walked up behind me and punched me in the head — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 24, 2020

With all of this unrest, one has to ask why more wasn’t done to prevent it. Again, they had over 48 hours to prepare. The National Guard was called into Louisville, but clearly it was not enough to prevent this level of violence. As journalist Jack Posobiec said in a video he posted last night, fingers shouldn’t just be pointed at local and state leaders. FBI Director Christopher Wray did not do enough to prepare for or prevent the domestic terrorism that everyone knew was coming.

Fire Chris Wray https://t.co/WePIdyPhh9 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 24, 2020

Anyone who has been paying attention could see this brewing from a mile away. We had 48+ hours to prepare. It’s inexcusable for this level of chaos and violence to be happening in America.

