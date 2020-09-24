https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f6cfac09c700521449a99bd
Ellie Freeman, a stewardess from High Wycombe, posted a series of Snapchats as she and her colleagues were given just 30 minutes to pack up before being shuttled to austere portacabins….
Authorities in Greenville, Wisconsin, discovered three full trays of mail, including absentee ballots, discarded in a roadside ditch. The trays…
A four-year-old boy was killed in a mass shooting that took place in the early hours of Monday morning in…
Minnesota’s governor has called in the National Guard to help provide security and keep the peace as Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump were scheduled to visit the Twin Cities…