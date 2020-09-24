https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2020/09/24/bingo-kayleigh-mcenany-serves-wh-press-a-reality-check-about-which-side-has-no-plan-to-accept-election-results/

Another day has brought with it yet another so-called “reporter” at the White House getting wedgied by Kayleigh McEnany. This time the journo in question asked McEnany if President Trump planned to accept the results of the upcoming election. McEnany assured those in the room that “the president will accept the results of a free and fair election,” but not before informing the media where to look for people who have no plans to do so. As usual, she brought the receipts:

Why won’t the Media ask if Democrats will accept the results of the election since they had trouble doing so in 2016

pic.twitter.com/jB6S50MwEs — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 24, 2020

There is no greater evidence of mainstream media hackery than their avoidance of Democrat statements about what they’ll do if Biden loses in November.

She is awesome pic.twitter.com/1cfzfnkAPx — Paula Watson (@alfwats09) September 24, 2020

It is unbelievable how stupid these people are. https://t.co/IP5UKEcLkJ — Patri0t Und3rc0ver (@undercoverpat1) September 24, 2020

Perhaps more dishonest and willfully ignorant than stupid.

