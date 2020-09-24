https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/24/but-this-is-not-china-the-lmpd-still-has-not-released-the-two-daily-caller-reporters-arrested-on-wednesday/

Just to update you on our story from this morning, Daily Caller publisher Neil Patel tweets that the two Daily Caller reporters arrested while covering protests in Louisville on Wednesday are still in jail:

Patel says he hasn’t even been able to speak to the two reporters yet:

Patel says “We appreciate the difficult situation that officers are in trying to balance their own safety while allowing protestors to exercise their first amendment rights”:

“But this is not China”:

And he’s warning of a lawsuit:

