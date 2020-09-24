https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/24/but-yeah-lets-keep-taking-these-people-seriously-matt-walshs-blm-narrative-vs-reality-thread-an-eye-opening-must-read/
Matt Walsh put together a fairly exceptional thread about the narrative BLM has been pushing versus what has actually happened in reality and when you see it like this you can’t help but notice a pattern.
And see a campaign to deliberately misinform the masses and create unrest and even violence.
Take a look:
BLM Narrative vs Reality: A Thread
Narrative: Breonna Taylor was murdered in her sleep when cops bust in the door without knocking.
Reality: Nope. She was awake, the cops did knock and announce themselves, and her boyfriend shot first.
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 23, 2020
Her boyfriend shot first.
Keep going.
Narrative: Jacob Blake was unarmed and shot by cops while trying to get into his car after stopping to break up a fight
Reality: Nope. Blake was harassing his alleged rape victim, was armed with a knife, and was reaching into his ex girlfriend’s car which he was trying to steal
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 23, 2020
Gosh, when you put it like that it doesn’t sound like the cops reacted inappropriately.
Hrm.
But wait, there’s more.
Narrative: Deon Kay was an unarmed child shot in the back by cops
Reality: Nope. He was a legal adult, a known gang member, and shot in the chest while running towards officers with his gun drawn
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 23, 2020
Huh.
That’s different.
Narrative: George Floyd was a law abiding pillar of the community who was choked to death by cops for no reason
Reality: Nope. Floyd was a violent felon high on lethal doses of narcotics who died from cardiac arrest while being restrained after resisting arrest
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 23, 2020
And they’ve made him a martyr.
Crazy stuff.
Narrative: Ricardo Munoz was a mentally disabled man randomly gunned down outside his mother’s house.
Reality: Nope. He was trying to break into his mother’s house and got shot because he chased after an officer with a butcher’s knife
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 23, 2020
The bodycam footage literally showed Munoz charging the cop with a butcher knife.
Narrative: Michael Brown was a gentle giant murdered in cold blood while raising his hands and yelling “don’t shoot.”
Reality: Nope. Brown was a violent criminal who assaulted a cop and tried to steal his gun minutes after robbing a store and assaulting the cashier
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 23, 2020
Wow.
Told you guys …
But yeah let’s keep taking these people seriously
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 23, 2020
Yeah, on second thought, let’s not take these people seriously.
***
