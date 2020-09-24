https://www.theblaze.com/news/car-crowd-breonna-taylor-protest-denver

Video shows a car plowing through a crowd of people at a Breonna Taylor protest in Denver on Wednesday night. The Denver Police Department has announced that the driver has been detained.

Protesters were gathered near the Colorado state Capitol following the decision by a grand jury not to indict police officers on homicide charges in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. There was a march through the streets of Denver, where protesters blocked the passage of a vehicle.

A crowd gathered around the silver Volvo SUV when it was stopped, and one of the protesters kicked the car. Then the driver inches forward, despite people standing in front of the car. A protester throws an object at the windshield. That’s when the driver hits the gas pedal and accelerates into the crowd.

The car rammed through the crowd, including one person who held a bicycle in front of the SUV. Several people were knocked to the ground, and the bicycle was run over. Around 9:15 p.m., the car fled from the scene as protesters chased after the vehicle.

(Content warning: rough language)

“The confrontation began when the driver pulled into the protest area and was stopped by protesters,” Denver Post reporter Shelly Bradbury, who captured video of the incident, said. “The protesters surrounded the vehicle and told the driver to turn around. They shouted at each other, then the driver accelerated into the protesters after a few tense minutes.”

“The person who was hit, Kate, said she is not badly hurt. Her wrist is scraped up,” Bradbury wrote on Twitter.

On at 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, the Denver Police Department announced, “One male has been detained.”

Earlier this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced a proposed new law that would protect drivers who kill or injure demonstrators if they are “fleeing for safety from a mob.”

Earlier this month, the driver of a black Ford Taurus rammed into a crowd of about 350 Black Lives Matter protesters in New York City.

In July, a man driving a maroon SUV allegedly tried to plow through a crowd of pedestrians taking part in a Blue Lives Matter rally at a park in Colorado.

In May, a driver drove a car into a crowd of George Floyd protesters in Bakersfield, California.

Another incident from May shows a driver hitting a protester in Minneapolis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

