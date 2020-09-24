https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/24/catherine-herridge-primary-sub-source-of-steele-dossier-was-subject-of-an-fbi-counter-intel-probe-in-2009/

We’re old enough to remember when Viceland launched a TV show called “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold.” Arnold, a proud member of the celebrity Impeachment Task Force, promised viewers, “You’ll see documentation of the pee-pee tape. By the time you see this you will know for sure there is a pee-pee tape. There is no doubt in your mind.”

We don’t know what happened to Arnold’s show, but we never saw that infamous pee-pee tape that was just one of the components of super-spy Christopher Steele’s dossier on Donald Trump.

The dossier is in the news again Thursday as CBS News’ Catherine Herridge reports that the primary sub-source of the Steele dossier was deemed a national security threat and was the subject of a 2009 counter-intel probe — and the Crossfire Hurricane team knew it.

#Durham BREAKING: The primary sub-source for the Steele dossier was deemed a possible “national security threat” + the subject of 2009 FBI counter-intel probe. According to new records, those facts were known to Crossfire Hurricane team in December 2016. @LindseyGrahamSC pic.twitter.com/I6Gp4fv98C — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 24, 2020

Here’s the letter from Attorney General William Barr to Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham:

Here’s the newly-declassified information on the ‘primary sub-source’ for the Steele dossier. More ugly news for the FBI. From Senate Judiciary Committee: https://t.co/XxOQ7E0he2 pic.twitter.com/hlSpXLlMb2 — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 24, 2020

