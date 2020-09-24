https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cdc-publishes-new-survival-rates-for-covid-msm-goes-silent/

Posted by Kane on September 24, 2020 4:04 am

CDC Covid-19 Survival Rates

Age 0-19 — 99.997%

Age 20-49 — 99.98%

Age 50-69 — 99.5%

Age 70+ — 94.6%

