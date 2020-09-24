https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cdc-publishes-new-survival-rates-for-covid-msm-goes-silent/
The US govt last week updated the survival rates (i.e., IF infected) for Covid19:
0-19 99.997%
20-49 99.98%
50-69 99.5%
70+ 94.6%
Didn’t see it reported much.https://t.co/miFbqyb9pM
— Adam Creighton (@Adam_Creighton) September 23, 2020
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 22, 2020
