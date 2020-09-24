https://hannity.com/media-room/chaos-in-kentucky-two-police-officers-shot-as-protesters-take-the-streets-of-louisville/

Officer Brett Hankison, whom the department fired earlier this year, was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree.

One of three officers involved in the Louisville, Ky., drug operation that led to the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor in March 2020 was indicted Wednesday on criminal charges.

MAYHEM IN LOUISVILLE: Protests Engulf the Streets After Breonna Taylor Decision

posted by Hannity Staff – 14 hours ago

It didn’t take long for rioters and protestors to fill the streets of Louisville where just a few hours ago, a Kentucky grand jury indicted one of three police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case.

But the indictment had nothing to do with her death. Instead, the officer was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, sending protestors into a spiral of fury.

Just moments after the decision, protests and violent confrontations between police and protesters erupted through the city streets.

Protesters made their voices heard, changing, “No justice! No peace!” Police in riot gear assembled, firing off pepper balls and arresting several, according to the New York Post.

Tensions between both sides progressed even further, as protestors cursed and shouted at police while hurling objects at them.

U-Haul Seen Distributing Shields, Weapons to Louisville Rioters Rented to Holly Zoller of Louisville Bail Project (many board members were soros fellows) https://t.co/1SvTTEImzY — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) September 23, 2020

While footage of the protests may seem shocking upon first glance, the city of Louisville expected nothing less; like the protestors were prepared to be seen and heard, the city was fully prepared for the civil unrest that could follow the announcement, taking necessary precautions to keep the city safe before any statements were made.

Earlier this afternoon, prior to the announcement, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a countywide 72-hour curfew, effective Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the New York Post. But, how likely is it that people will follow? Only time will tell.

LOUISVILLE: buildings are already being targeted by vandals across the city Reporter @ShelbyTalcott also mentioned that they are attacking anyone filming

pic.twitter.com/EVVrhYMtIG — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 23, 2020

Members of the Kentucky National Guard were also deployed in the city, where a state of emergency has been declared in anticipation of the protests that would likely ensue. Barricades have been set up to restrict vehicle access to downtown areas, stores and restaurants have boarded their windows and federal buildings have been closed, according to the New York Post.

While it is clear that protesters are anything but happy about the conclusion of Taylor’s case, it is unclear just how far these protests will go. But, the city of Louisville seems to be ready for anything that might come their way.