https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/24/chefs-kiss-sharyl-attkissons-new-nickname-for-blm-protesters-harassing-diners-in-florida-spells-big-trouble-for-joe-biden/

As Twitchy readers know, a bunch of BLM ‘protesters’ harassed elderly people in Florida who were just trying to have dinner because that somehow will stomp out racism in this country. Oh, wait. No, it won’t. Let’s try that again. A bunch of jacka*ses attacked elderly diners in Florida because they’re well … jacka*ses.

Sharyl Attkisson came up with a much more effective nickname for these so-called protesters:

From what I can tell, at this point, you may as well call them the “Get-Out-The-Trump-Vote-Patrol.” https://t.co/RobZA0T6Wh — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) September 24, 2020

Boo and yah.

These ‘protests’ only help Trump.

Must be why they’re lately trying to say it’s not lefties. — Phillygirl74 (@Phillygirl741) September 24, 2020

Biden, Harris, even Pelosi, are trying awfully hard to distance themselves NOW, yup.

But many Americans are already to the ‘too little, too late,’ point with these riots.

Womp womp.

As much as I hate to say it….

Videos like these are great teaching moments for my kids.

My loving wife to her kids: “I swear to God, if you EVER treat anyone with disrespect like this, and I find out, there will be NO PLACE that you can hide frome from me.”

😳 — Ron Freakin’ Swanson (@sgreene1985) September 24, 2020

Good parenting.

I WILL be driving to the polling station with attitude as if I own the place to vote for Trump. — Terry LEO (Ret) (@editor_wp) September 24, 2020

Obviously those kids were never spanked — Lorie Medina (@LorieMedinaTX) September 24, 2020

We may get 8 more years! — Noble Trader (@Noble_Trader) September 24, 2020

Cue heads exploding.

They’re effective campaigners at this point — Contrary Canary (@canary_contrary) September 24, 2020

Some of the BEST.

Trump should send them a thank you card.

And cookies.

***

Related:

So very BUSTED! ABC News masqueraded anti-Trump activists as ‘uncommitted voters’ at Trump’s Town Hall

‘Pay your staffers, dirtbag’: Evan McMullin’s big bad dunk on Trump over filling RBG’s seat backfires spectacularly

Can’t stop WATCHING this! Woman has TDS meltdown over MAGA corner rally and what happens next is *chef’s kiss* (watch)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

