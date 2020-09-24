https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/chuck-schumer-challenged-by-reporter-democrats-dont-actually-have-any-power/
I would have but the commies here in New York would force me to:
– get an environmental study (ten year wait)
– get a burn permit. (three month wait)
– a controlled burn license (three month wait)
– require me to have union employees to perform the burn.
– secure a certificate of occupancy after the burn.
– require me to haul the residue to a hazardous waste site.
– purchase a hazardous waste dumping permit.
– pay the dumping fee at the hazardous waste site.
– tax me for the improvement to the community.