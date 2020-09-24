https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/24/classy-crowd-at-scotus-boos-and-chants-vote-him-out-as-trumps-observe-moment-of-silence-for-ruth-bader-ginsburg/

This morning the president and first lady paid their respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court building, and there were obviously quite a few Resistance types nearby:

There’s only one word for it:

Yep.

The media would have spent the rest of the day hyperventilating.

