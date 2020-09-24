https://www.mrctv.org/videos/cnn-already-demanding-nominee-recuse-herself-election-cases[See NewsBusters for more.] CNN Newsroom host John King does not know who President Trump will nominate to the Supreme Court, but he’s already urging her to recuse herself on any election-related cases, because according to King, she is just another tool Trump is using to delegitimize the results of the election.
King made the observation on Thursday when he took two innocuous things and made them sound sinister, “Now to be clear what the president says in mail-in voting is not true, a lie, but he’s brazenly transparent about his strategy right now. Trump campaign lawyers are furiously mounting challenges to new pandemic voting rules all across the country and the president makes clear he not only wants a new Supreme Court justice confirmed before the campaign and expects him to side with him when there are election challenges.”