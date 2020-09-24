https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/24/cnn-pundit-isnt-afraid-of-right-wing-bully-bigots-calling-her-out-for-labeling-gop-ky-ag-daniel-cameron-uncle-tom-and-step-fetch-negro/

Last night, we told you about retired LAPD Sergeant Cheryl Dorsey, who, as a guest on MSNBC, said that black conservative Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron “is skin folk but he is not kinfolk.”

Well, guess what: CNN’s managed to outdo MSNBC when it comes to finding racists to denigrate minority conservatives. Because Sophia A. Nelson is, as her Twitter bio states, a “frequent CNN political & legal pundit.” In other words, CNN likes this woman. CNN turns to a women who says things like this for analysis:

Did you catch that? No? That’s OK. She sent it out again for all those who may have missed it the first time around:

CNN sure can pick ’em!

In fact, Sophia thinks it’s the people calling her out who are the bigots:

It’s “Siraj,” Sophia. And you definitely belong on his List.

