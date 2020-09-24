https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ColbyCovington-ufc-trump-lebronjames/2020/09/24/id/988730

UFC star Colby Covington told Newsmax TV President Donald Trump is the “greatest living American,” who energized the fighter to win his latest match this weekend.

“If you come in contact with the president of the United States, the greatest living American, the leader of the free world Donald Trump, there’s just this energy and this aura that he has. And when he shakes your hand, I mean he’s got big, strong powerful hands, you can just tell how serious he is,” Covington told Thursday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.”

“I channeled that dragon energy when I saw him at the rally in Edison, Nevada on Saturday night, and I put it in the octagon and I took care of business,” Covington said. “It was for the president, and it was for law enforcement, and it’s for a bigger cause than just myself. I’m fighting for the people who don’t have a voice.”

“Right now, you’re only hearing one side of the story with things, the left side, and they’re trying to force these politics and these narratives down your throat. But, you know what? I’m here and I’m fighting back against the woke mob,” Covington said.

After his UFC victory this weekend, Covington called Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James a “spineless coward” because he said the basketball player star has criticized the police.

“That’s why I got a problem with LeBron James right now because he’s painting a target on these law enforcement officers back, on these military members back, like they’re bad people,” Covington said.

Covington added, “He’ll never talk one good thing about the good they do, about how they keep him and his family safe, how they protect his community.”

