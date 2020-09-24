https://www.theblaze.com/news/kaepernick-policing-must-be-abolished

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick declared Wednesday that “the white supremacist institution of policing” must “be abolished,” after news broke that the three officers involved in the March raid that led to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor would not be charged in her death.

What are the details?

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) held a much-anticipated press conference Wednesday afternoon explaining that a Louisville grand jury decided two of the officers involved would not be charged and that the third would face three counts of wanton endangerment for firing at other residences during the incident.

According to the Associated Press, Cameron warned, “There will be celebrities, influencers and activists who having never lived in Kentucky will try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case, that they know our community and the Commonwealth better than we do, but they don’t.”

He added, “Let’s not give in to their attempts to influence our thinking or capture our emotions.”

Kaepernick tweeted after the announcement:

“The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people.”

The former NFL player has become a household name after sparking controversy years ago when he began kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games in protest of police brutality.

Since the death of George Floyd in late May, protests have been ongoing across the U.S. in the name of racial equality, with some descending into riots involving violence, looting, arson. The protests have given rise to an anti-police movement, and some activists have invoked Kaepernick in their demonstrations.

Protesters have often called for justice in the death of Breonna Taylor, as well as several other black Americans who have died during altercations with law enforcement.

What’s the background?

The night Taylor died, police conducted a raid on a residence where she was with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Walker opened fire on police, believing the situation was a break-in, and officers shot back, killing Taylor.

Initial reports claimed that law enforcement was executing a “no-knock” warrant, but Cameron said during his press conference that an independent witness had confirmed that officers did announce themselves before entering.

Louisville declared a state of emergency ahead of the grand jury announcement on Wednesday. During protests that night, two officers were shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds.

