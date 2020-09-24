https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/boulder-colo-prohibits-explicitly-college-aged-residents-any-gatherings?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A public health order in Boulder, Colo., is prohibiting college-aged residents from gathering in any size group to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The order went into effect Thursday afternoon and will stay in place for at least two weeks, forcing 18-22 year-olds to do all activities isolated from everyone except household members.

Boulder is a large college town, and the public health department said 78% of recent COVID-19 cases have been from students attending the University of Colorado Boulder.

The cases have been traced to off-campus collegiate groups homes, prompting health officials to also require certain people in certain addresses in the Boulder area to stay at home for the two weeks.

Thirty-six different residences are identified as “stay-at-home” properties, and individuals living in those locations must stay at home except for essential activities or essential travel.

“The 36 properties include addresses with documented public health order violations, as well as off-campus collegiate group homes, which Public Health has determined represents a significant source of COVID-19 transmission in Boulder County, both among residents and visitors,” said Kate Haley of the Boulder County Attorney’s Office.

Failure to comply with the rules could lead individuals to fines up to $5,000 and imprisonment for up to 18 months.

