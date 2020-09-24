https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/confirmed-democrats-leftie-attorney-marc-elias-just-stole-election-north-carolina-gop-not-put-fight/

As a Republican whenever you hear the words “ballot harvesting” you know you’ve lost the race.

Democrats just stole the 2020 election in North Carolina and Republicans did not even put up a fight.

President Trump may be leading in the polls but it doesn’t matter. It won’t matter when the final votes are counted two weeks after the election..

Democrats passed new rules this week to accept ballots 9 days after the election and allow illegal ballot harvesting.

North Carolina is lost.

If you are not willing to fight the Communists you will be ruled by the Communists.

Update from a trusted friend in North Carolina…..

A trusted reader and GOP operative in North Carolina reached out to us today on Democrat officials

Some really fishy business going on in NC over absentee ballots. The Bipartisan Elections Act of 2020, which set election laws for the 2020 election including funding for the State Board of Elections in response to the coronavirus pandemic, passed the North Carolina General Assembly with an overwhelming bipartisan majority of 142-26 in June.

This week, the Democratic Party-controlled N.C. Board of Elections, along with executive branch Democrats and liberal trial lawyers colluded to change those laws at the last minute.

There is plenty of info on this electoral abuse at North State Journal, RedState, and Civitas . The North State Journal article is a good place to start.

Also the press release below from NC Senate leader Phil Berger has information and a timeline.

Basically, it looks like the corrupt liberal lawyer, Marc Elias from Perkins Coie, is leading Democrats in their lawsuits around the country. The Democrats are suing all of the battleground states to change their election laws. Elias was working together with the Democrat NC Attorney General and the Democrat controlled board of elections (BOE).

Lawyers from the Democrat AG’s office and the BOE convinced the two GOP members of the board of elections to sign off on a “settlement” in the case that takes away many of the safeguards to prevent ballot harvesting, including loosening witness signature requirements, having anonymous drop boxes, and extending time to count ballots to 9 days after the election.

The Republican BOE members resigned last night. They say they were misled and information was withheld from them which resulted in them signing off on the agreement since they were told if they didn’t they would lose the case and the terms would be worse.

It looks like Democrats just stole the election in North Carolina — As they did in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Nevada.

Hello, President Joe Biden!

You can find the press release below, and other related ones, at medium.com/@bergerpress.

Republican member reveals Democratic AG Josh Stein’s office withheld key information, falsely claimed judge would rule against Republicans without settlement!

Stein’s office did not tell Republican BOE members that a federal judge had already rejected the rewrite to election laws sought in the state lawsuit.

Raleigh, N.C. – More information came out last night on the corrupt, collusive lawsuit settlement agreed to by the Democratic Party-controlled Board of Elections and national Democrats that undoes state law to protect against absentee ballot fraud. Though both the Board of Elections and the legislature are co-defendants in the lawsuit, the Board of Elections secretly negotiated with the plaintiffs to rewrite the law to make absentee ballot fraud easier. The legislature knew nothing about the collusive settlement until it was submitted to the judge. The partisan Board of Elections has tried to claim that the two Republicans on the board also supported the settlement because it was common sense and non-controversial. But in a shocking development last night, both Republican board members resigned their seats. In his resignation letter, board member Ken Raymond revealed that Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein’s office withheld key information from him when explaining the settlement, including “the fact that a lot of the concessions made in the settlement have already been denied in a prior case by a federal judge and another case by a state court three-judge panel.” The Republican board members also revealed that Stein’s office falsely claimed that, without a settlement, a judge would rule against the Board of Elections and throw the election into chaos. Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said, “According to the Republican board members, Democratic Attorney General Stein withheld key information and deceived them by failing to reveal that state and federal courts had already rejected absentee ballot changes sought by Democratic Plaintiffs and falsely claiming courts would rule for those Plaintiffs. Attorney General Stein now says that this controversy is ‘political theater at its most destructive’ and he’s right. This scheme strikes at the very heart of our elective process. The elimination of absentee ballot fraud protections in the Democrats’ corrupt, collusive settlement is part of a long-term effort already rejected by a near-unanimous legislature, a federal judge and a three-judge state court panel. Why did the Democrats concoct this performance in secret?” Berger continued, “Board of Elections Democrats have repeatedly tried to enact these policies for months. They lost when the legislature rejected them almost unanimously; they lost when a federal judge rejected them; they lost when a state court rejected them. Now they’ve resorted to deceit and trickery by withholding key information from Republicans and secretly negotiating with Democratic plaintiffs to produce a collusive settlement that enables a repeat of absentee ballot fraud such as occurred in the 9th Congressional District in 2018.” A Timeline of Deceit and Collusion On March 12, 2020, Democratic activist Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell brazenly sought to expand her own power to change elections rules by changing the definition of her emergency authority. The Rules Review Commission unanimously rejected Brinson Bell’s illegal power grab on May 21, 2020. On March 26, 2020, Brinson Bell asked the legislature to eliminate the witness signature requirements for absentee ballots. In a near-unanimous vote, the legislature changed election laws in light of the pandemic but rejected Brinson Bell’s request. On August 4, 2020, a federal judge rejected national Democrats’ attempt to change election laws in the way Brinson Bell advocated. On August 18, national Democrats filed a different lawsuit to change election laws in the way Brinson Bell advocated. On August 28, 2020, Gov. Roy Cooper filed suit to change the composition of the Rules Review Commission to give himself power. On September 3, a three-judge panel of state judges rejected national Democrats’ attempt to change election laws in the way Brinson Bell advocated. On September 22, in an apparent move of last resort, Brinson Bell and the partisan Board of Elections agreed to a collusive settlement they’d secretly negotiated with national Democrats to change election laws in the way Brinson Bell had long advocated.

