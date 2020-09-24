https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/09/24/cosmopolitan-support-brave-protesters-louisville-donate-pay-bail/

Cosmopolitan magazine, a liberal women’s publication owned by the Hearst Corporation, is encouraging its readers to take action over the Grand Jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case. One way to do so, according to an article published online yesterday is to contribute money to the fund that helps bail out those who are arrested during protests that turn into riots.

Cosmo didn’t agree with the Grand Jury indictment so the rag published ways to readers to respond. It lists some “actionable steps” for readers to take. Inspired by a social media post by BLM Louisville, the first action is for readers to donate money for reparations to black families in Louisville. That’s quite a stretch, lumping black families in with the actual grieving family of Breonna Taylor, but this is how the game is played. Everyone is a victim. That’s the Democrats’ playbook.

Ahead of the grand jury decision, the city of Louisville imposed a curfew and declared a state of emergency, which could mean a bigger police presence at protests. It’s so important to support the protestors who are brave enough to go out and take a stand in the coming days. As was the case when the Black Lives Matter protests gained steam earlier this summer, make sure you donate to national and local bail funds to ensure that those who are arrested for protesting and exercising their constitutional rights won’t fall victim to the predatory bail system and legal fees.

Support protestors who are brave enough to go out and take a stand in the coming days. To ensure that those who are arrested for protesting & exercising their constitutional rights won’t fall victim to the predatory bail system, donate to #TheBailProject: https://t.co/1tIT17p9uR — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) September 23, 2020

The problem with “supporting the protesters” is that those being arrested are breaking the law, usually in a violent way. They are not being arrested for the act of protesting, they are being arrested when protests take a turn and the violence begins. Then it becomes a riot, not a part of First Amendment rights. Shooting two police officers, for example, as happened in Louisville on Wednesday night, is a crime. One man has been arrested for that.

Remember when some Biden campaign staffers contributed to such a fund in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd and the protests and riots began there? Kamala Harris even promoted doing so. She’s at it again. After the two police officers were shot during the protest Wednesday night in Louisville that turned into a violent event, she tweeted her support of “say her name” rhetoric.

Tonight, I’m thinking of Breonna Taylor’s family who is still grieving the loss of a daughter and sister. We must never stop speaking Breonna’s name as we work to reform our justice system, including overhauling no-knock warrants. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 24, 2020

One interesting point that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron made during his press conference was that the public shouldn’t pay attention to the celebrities and influencers who have inserted themselves into this case. He said none of them live in Kentucky, or in Louisville, and they shouldn’t try to come in and say how public officials and the Grand Jury should move forward. In other words, he was telling outside agitators to mind their own business.

“There will be celebrities, influencers and activists who having never lived in Kentucky will try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case, that they know our community and the Commonwealth better than we do, but they don’t,” Cameron said. “Let’s not give in to their attempts to influence our thinking or capture our emotions.”

So, celebrities and athletes responded to the Grand Jury indictment.

“It’s a very complicated situation. But it ain’t right and enough already. Enough already. It’s time for some people to go to jail.” – Queen Latifah, recording artist and actor, in an interview with The Associated Press. “I don’t have many words right now…. but all I can say is I’m praying for the city of Louisville right now!!!” – Donovan Mitchell, NBA player, former Louisville Cardinals player, via Twitter. “No amount of money has ever brought a life back. Ask yourself ‘Why so long for Breonna Taylor?’” – Stevie Wonder, in a video message. “The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people. #BreonnaTaylor #SayHerName #AbolishThePolice.” – Colin Kaepernick, via Twitter. “Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote.” — Kerry Washington, actor, referring to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, via Twitter. “I don’t pretend to be an expert in the law, an expert in the legal system of every state. What I do know, what I do understand is whatever the law, whatever is protecting (the police) in this case and many other cases is hard to comprehend, hard to understand. If this is the protections they have, we have a real problem. There was an anticipation that this was not going to go down the way it should have. That’s been proven with the news we got today.” — Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce, in a media call on Wednesday.

Kentucky native, actor George Clooney weighed in, too:

“I was born and raised in Kentucky. Cut tobacco on the farms of Kentucky. Both my parents and my sister live in Kentucky. I own a home in Kentucky, and I was there last month. The justice system I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions. Her name was Breonna Taylor and she was shot to death … by 3 white police officers, who will not be charged with any crime for her death. I know the community. I know the commonwealth. And I was taught in the schools and churches of Kentucky what is right and what is wrong. I’m ashamed of this decision.” — George Clooney, in a statement, referencing Cameron’s comments about celebrities.

Queen Latifah is right – it is a complicated case. However, it is not a BLM case. This is a drug case. The police didn’t respond to the color of her skin, they were serving a warrant that had her name on it and her address on it. Law enforcement connected her with her ex-boyfriend and his drug trafficking. Breonna’s current boyfriend reacted to the police coming through the door as many gun owners would do – he protected himself and her by shooting at the intruders. Allegedly he didn’t understand at the time that they were law enforcement. Skin color had nothing to do with any of this.

Cosmopolitan also suggests its readers register to vote and to rest. The reader has to take care of herself so that she can donate money or hit the streets in a protest, you know.

The scene in Louisville after the Grand Jury indictment was announced is how our cities look now when the aggrieved are not satisfied. Cities burn, mobs gather, and people are injured or even die. This can’t continue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

