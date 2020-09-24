https://www.foxnews.com/media/daily-beast-sophia-a-nelson-kentucky-ag-uncle-tom

Daily Beast columnist and CNN regular Sophia A. Nelson called Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron an “Uncle Tom” who “is a disgrace to his people and his community” after he announced the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision.

“Uncle Tom. Step & fetch Negro. The end,” Nelson wrote to caption an NBC News tweet about Cameron facing criticism after no direct charges were filed against the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death.

Cameron, 34, made history last year by being elected the state’s first Black attorney general. He is also the first Republican to hold the position in more than 70 years.

Cameron has been thrust into the national spotlight after announcing a grand jury’s decision in the Taylor shooting investigation has been described as a “star” by President Trump – but Nelson isn’t a fan.

Nelson doubled down when confronted by critics, some of who accused her of using a racial slur to describe Cameron.

“Yup I sure did say it. I believe it. #DanielCameron is an Uncle Tom of the worst order. Spoke at the #RNC supporting Trump (an open racist) as he was investigating #BreonnaTaylor‘s murder,” she tweeted. “He is a partisan hack. And ‘negro’ is a black colloquialism that is used daily!!!”

She also wrote, “Uncle Tom is what we call black people who sell their souls to white power structures. #DanielCameron has done this with glee. He is a disgrace to his people and his community IMO!”

The Daily Beast did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nelson describes herself as a “frequent CNN political & legal pundit” in her Twitter bio, and she also refers to her “frequent” CNN appearances in her Daily Beast bio, but it appears the liberal network wants to distance itself from her rhetoric.

“She is not a CNN contributor. She is not employed by our organization,” a CNN spokesperson told Fox News.

Nelson appeared on CNN as recently as Sept. 19, when she joined “CNN Newsroom” to discuss the Supreme Court vacancy.

CNN did not immediately respond when asked if she would be booked as a guest again.

Nelson also writes for USA Today. The paper did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

