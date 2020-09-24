https://noqreport.com/2020/09/24/dan-crenshaw-is-putting-together-a-team-to-save-texas-and-america/

Texas is turning purple. At least that’s the rumor from many in the Lone Star State who see Republican congressional retirements as opportunities and a party trying to pull itself out of disarray at the state level. But freshman Congressman Dan Crenshaw has other ideas. He wants to keep Texas red while working towards contributing to the Nancy Pelosi retirement fund by helping the GOP regain control of the House of Representatives.

It won’t be easy. Democrats are putting a lot of money and effort towards winning big in Texas. That task includes keeping some of the seats they picked up in 2018 and taking seats that are currently filled by Republicans who are not running for reelection. To fight this, Crenshaw has combined forces with five GOP candidates, all of whom have strong chances of either defending a seat being vacated by a Republican or taking back a seat recently won by a Democrat. Meanwhile, he hopes to earn his own first reelection bid.

The group released a campaign video today that plays on the military experience of four of the six candidates in the group. It’s done in a “Mission: Impossible” style as Crenshaw skydives out of a plane to recruit his campaign partners. The group, whose website is Texas: Reloaded, is made up of Wesley Hunt, Genevieve Collins, Beth Van Duyne, Tony Gonzales, and August Pfluger.

As Texas goes, so does much of the country. It’s imperative that the Texas GOP under the leadership of Allen West and these six stellar candidates come out on top in November.

