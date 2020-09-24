https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dan-crenshaw-releases-texas-reloaded-greatest-joint-campaign-ad-in-political-history/

Texas Reloaded – Greatest joint campaign ad in history

Just released today by Crenshaw and crew

“If you don’t live in Texas, this ad will make you want to move here. Greatest joint campaign in history. The mission? Save Texas by recruiting the greatest congressional candidates in history.

Donate here https://crenshawtx.com/TXReloaded to support me and Wesley Hunt, Genevieve Collins, Beth Van Duyne, Tony Gonzales, and August Pfluger for Congress.”

3000+ comments at facebook