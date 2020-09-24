https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/homelandsecurity-drones-congress/2020/09/24/id/988720

The Department of Homeland Security is asking Congress to give it the authority and funds to be able to knock down drones that threaten airports and are used for narcotics smuggling.

Acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli on Thursday asked the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to give his department the power and money to buy equipment to be able to knock down the drones.

“We are frankly behind the curve in being equipped to address it,” he said during the upper chamber’s annual hearing on threats to the U.S. “We need to be able to bring them down and have the money, the appropriations, to purchase the equipment to allow us to do that.”

Cuccinelli said his department has been studying the issue, which includes drones being used to ship drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border. Security analysts have expressed concerns that smuggling cartels could use drones for other purposes, such as dropping explosive devices.

The remotely controlled propellered craft have also been used to drop contraband, such as drugs and phones, inside prisons. The Justice Department’s inspector general reported last week that there were 57 drone incidents at federal prisons in 2019, up from 23 the year before — and the audit said the actual numbers could be much higher.

Threats of drones at airports disrupting flights have also has been a growing problem, with the Federal Aviation Administration expecting sales of drones to grow to $9 billion by 2024.

Last year, a swarm of drones was reported to have invaded the airspace of the nation’s largest nuclear plant.

