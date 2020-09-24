https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/disgusting-unhinged-leftists-boo-president-trump-first-lady-melania-pay-respects-ruth-bader-ginsburg-video/

An unhinged mob of leftists booed President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday as they paid their respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court Building.

Nothing is sacred to these unhinged lunatics.

This is just the latest example of leftist intolerance and hate.

Loud boos and chants of “Vote him out!” as Trump visits Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s casket pic.twitter.com/5ZhsaYW8iN — Eric Morrow (@morroweric) September 24, 2020

