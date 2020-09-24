https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/doj-investigating-how-fbi-handled-case/
About The Author
Related Posts
Breaking — Pennsylvania Supreme Court sides with Democrats, extending mail-in ballot deadline to 3 days AFTER the election…
September 17, 2020
Black patriot drops truth bomb in street interview (excellent)…
September 19, 2020
Watch Live — President Trump speaks…
August 12, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy