https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/johndurham-clintonfoundation/2020/09/24/id/988553

John Durham, the Connecticut U.S. attorney who is spearheading an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe, has branched out to look into allegations that the Clinton Foundation broke the law.

The New York Times reported that Durham’s team has reached out to law enforcement officials about the Clinton probe and how they conducted the investigation that began in 2015. Among other claims, the organization is alleged to have sought donations in exchange for backing the sale of the Canadian company Uranium One, which had links in the U.S., to the Russian atomic energy agency Rosatom.

No evidence has been discovered that warrants indictments being issued in the matter, despite claims from President Donald Trump and other Republicans that the Clintons — former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — were corrupt.

Durham’s team is investigating how and why, beginning under former President Barack Obama, the Department of Justice kicked off its Russia probe that targeted several people connected to Trump and his campaign.

The request to learn about the Clinton probe is an effort to compare how the two investigations were conducted, according to the Times. But some view it as evidence that the Durham investigation is political in nature and is designed to help Trump — who defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

The Clinton Foundation told the Times, “The Clinton Foundation has regularly been subjected to baseless, politically motivated allegations, and time after time these allegations have been proven false.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

