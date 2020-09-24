https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/24/elderly-hot-sauce-aficionado-who-told-joe-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-weighs-in-on-trump-and-a-peaceful-transfer-of-power/

Hillary Clinton called President Trump “pathetic” over his “refusal to commit to the peaceful transfer of power” after the election:

Oh really? Would it be better if the president phrased it this way?

She said this in an interview with Showtime’s “The Circus.” From The Hill:

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is,” Clinton told former aide Jennifer Palmieri on Showtime’s “The Circus.”

“I think that [Republicans] have a couple of scenarios that they are looking toward. One is messing up absentee balloting. They believe that helps them so that they then get maybe a narrow advantage in the Electoral College on Election Day,” Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee, alleged. “So we’ve got to have a massive legal operation, and I know the Biden campaign is working on that.”

And we eagerly await her acceptance of the fact that she lost in 2016 and that the popular vote is meaningless:

Can she just go away already?

They’re gaslighting us:

And it’s about time libs “get a grip”:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...