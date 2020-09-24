https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/fbi-agent-never-was-evidence-russia-collusion-mueller?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

An FBI agent who played a lead role investigating Michael Flynn told the Justice Department there was never evidence of wrongdoing by the retired general or Russian collusion by President Trump, but the probe was kept open by Special Counsel Robert Mueller because his team had a “get Trump” goal, according to an explosive interview released Friday.

Agent William Barnett’s interview with Justice Department prosecutors earlier this month provided a bombshell claim that both FBI superiors under James Comey and Mueller’s team exhibited bias in their pursuit of Trump that upended the normal investigative decisions, tactics and commitment to pursue evidence neutrally.

It emerged just one day after the Justice Department released text messages showing FBI analysts bought liability insurance in January 2017 because the feared they could be sued for misconduct committed during the Russia probe.

“BARNETT thought that the TRUMP campaign may have been aware the Russians were attempting to impact the election but that was far different from the TRUMP campaign and the Russians having a deal and/or working together quid pro quo,” the report of his Sept. 17 interview read.

“BARNETT” and others joked about how the investigation into collusion could be made into a game, which they referred to as ‘Collusion Clue .’ In the hypothetical game investigators were able to choose any character conducting any activity in any location and pair this individual with another character and interpret it as evidence of collusion .

Barnett added: “With respect to Flynn’s [phone call] with the Russian ambassador in December 2016 BARNETT did not believe Flynn was being directed by TRUMP. BARNETT did not believe FLYNN had any additional information to provide SCO. Barnett believed the prosecution of Flynn by SCO was used as a means to ‘get TRUMP.'”

You can read the document here,

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

