https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/fbi-director-wray-downplays-election-fraud-discarded-mail-votes-cast-military-marked-trump-found-pennsylvania/

FBI Director Christopher Wray downplayed election fraud to the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Thursday.

Wray said the bureau had “not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it’s by mail or otherwise.”

Chris Wray conceded the FBI had seen local election fraud “from time to time.”

“Certainly to change a federal election outcome by mounting that kind of fraud at scale would be a major challenge for an adversary,” Wray said.

Meanwhile, in Texas and Pennsylvania….

The Justice Department announced Thursday the DOJ and FBI are investigating discarded mail-in votes in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.

The DOJ said seven out of nine ballots found were marked for Trump. The other two were resealed in their envelopes and have not been examined.

Four people in Texas were charged with felonies on Thursday in a ballot-harvesting scheme.

The ballot-harvesting scheme actually helped Gregg County Commissioner Shannon Brown win the Democrat primary in 2018.

The Washington Times reported:

The scheme helped Gregg County Commissioner Shannon Brown win the Democratic primary for his seat by expanding the pool of absentee voters. He would win the primary by 1,047 to 1,042 over Kasha Williams, in part by winning 73.4% of absentee mail ballots, the Longview News Journal reported in 2018. The newspaper reported that Mr. Brown thanked God for his victory. A grand jury handed up a 134-count indictment against Mr. Brown, Marlena Jackson, Charlie Burns and DeWayne Ward. “It is an unfortunate reality that elections can be stolen outright by mail ballot fraud,” Mr. Paxton said in announcing the indictment.

