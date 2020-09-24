https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/recovered-mailin-ballot/

Nine discarded military ballots have been recovered as part of a federal investigation in Luzerne County.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation working together with the Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed to Eyewitness News that they have recovered physical evidence of issues with a small number of ballots.

Officials say that a small number of military ballots have been improperly discarded, nine of which have been recovered. It is not yet clear if there are more that have not yet been recovered by investigators.

Some of the ballots can be attributed to specific voters while others cannot. All nine of the recovered ballots were cast for Donald Trump.

