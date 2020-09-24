https://www.theepochtimes.com/fbi-finds-discarded-military-mail-in-ballots-cast-for-trump_3513333.html

Discarded mail-in ballots cast for President Donald Trump were discovered in Pennsylvania, authorities announced Thursday.

“At this point we can confirm that a small number of military ballots were discarded. Investigators have recovered nine ballots at this time. Some of those ballots can be attributed,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced.

Federal investigators launched a probe into potential issues with mail-in voting in Luzerne County on Monday, including the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI.

FBI agents working with Pennsylvania state police have conducted numerous interviews and reviewed physical evidence, the attorney’s office announced on Sept. 24.

County election officials have been cooperating with the probe.

Shelby Watchilla, the Luzerne County elections director, didn’t return a voicemail.

According to the county’s website, military and overseas voters can register and request an official absentee ballot at any time prior to a primary or election.

Matt Wolking, a Trump campaign spokesman, said on social media about the discarded ballots, “Democrats are trying to steal the election.”

Trump has repeatedly warned of potential issues with ramping up mail-in voting to unprecedented levels this election, as have Attorney General William Barr and other officials.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters in Washington on Thursday pointed to issues that have cropped up with mail-in voting, including a botched election in Paterson, New Jersey and various criminal allegations in the state of California.

“In 2016, you had 1 percent of ballots thrown out, absentee ballots, that amounted to 319,000 votes thrown out. And if you have the entirety of the country voting by mail, you can imagine that number would be many folds higher than that,” she added.

Also this week, trays of mail, including absentee ballots, were discovered along a roadway in Wisconsin.

